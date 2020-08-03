/
/
/
BTS member J Hope's irresistible selfies will brighten up your dull Monday
J-Hope is one of the cutest members of the group. With his good looks, talent and cool personality, Hobi has won millions of hearts worldwide. In case you are having a dull day, check out his charming selfies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5909 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 3, 2020 02:05 pm
1 / 10
A look at J-Hope's selfies
BTS members Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, V, and Suga enjoy huge popularity worldwide. Each member is unique in his own way and you'd agree that they know how to make ARMY's happy. Given the current situation, BTS members are doing their best to entertain and cheer fans up in these tough times. Be it conducting a VLive session or sharing hilarious content on Weverse and posting charming selfies on Twitter, BTS members are doing everything that they can to stay in touch with ARMY's. Talking about J-Hope, in particular, he is one of the cutest members of the group. With his good looks, talent and cool personality, Hobi has won millions of hearts worldwide. He is not just an amazing rapper but also a brilliant dancer. Also known as the group's sunshine, J-Hope has been one of the most active members of the group so far. From keeping ARMY updated about his whereabouts to giving some music recommendations and more, J-Hope definitely knows how to brighten up ARMY's dull day. Speaking of that, in case you are having a dull day, check out J-Hope's charming selfies.
Photo Credit : Twitter
2 / 10
All hearts
This selfie of J-Hope doing a finger heart will instantly bring a smile on your face.
Photo Credit : Twitter
3 / 10
Cuteness personified
This photo is beyond cute.
Photo Credit : Twitter
4 / 10
That smile!
Hobi's smile can brighten up a dull day.
Photo Credit : Twitter
5 / 10
Men in black
What do you have to say about this pic?
Photo Credit : Twitter
6 / 10
Cute dimples
J-Hope has tiny dimples on both sides that make him look cuter.
Photo Credit : Twitter
7 / 10
Oh-so-handsome
Despite being a part of one of the biggest boyband, J-Hope is down-to-earth in real life. BTS members including Jin, RM, and Suga have always praised Hobi's leadership qualities. Jin once mentioned that J-Hope always corrects and lead the members during dance practices and brings the strength one is missing.
Photo Credit : Twitter
8 / 10
Style on point
J-Hope is one of the stylish members of the group. His style is all about comfort.
Photo Credit : Twitter
9 / 10
Could he be any cuter?
This selfie is too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Twitter
10 / 10
Blowing a kiss
Here's a cute pic of Hobi blowing a kiss to make ARMY's heart flutter!
Photo Credit : Twitter