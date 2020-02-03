Map of the Soul 7: 5 UNMISSABLE moments from BTS' second comeback trailer Outro: Ego by J Hope

1 / 6

5 Best moments from J-Hope's Outro: Ego

Ahead of BTS' upcoming album 'Map of the Soul 7', BTS dropped the second comeback trailer 'Outro: Ego' by J-Hope. BTS' second comeback trailer Outro: Ego by J-Hope is everything you were expecting and more. It is colourful and sends out happy vibes. The peppy music will certainly leave you obsessed and will make you fall in love a little more with J-Hope who is clearly the sunshine of BTS. In Outro: Ego, J-Hope sings about overcoming negativity to pursue his dream of making it big in the music industry. He talks about the struggles he faced in the past and how it helped him become who he is today. The Korean rapper also sings about how he learned to trust himself and his love for the ARMY. Well, we are clearly obsessed with the song and we are sure it'll work the same magic on you. Here are six best and unmissable moments from Outro: Ego by J-Hope.

Photo Credit : Youtube