Map of the Soul 7: 5 UNMISSABLE moments from BTS' second comeback trailer Outro: Ego by J Hope

Map of the Soul 7: 5 UNMISSABLE moments from BTS' second comeback trailer Outro: Ego by J Hope

The ARMY can't keep calm as BTS recently dropped Outro: Ego featuring J-Hope ahead of their upcoming album Map of the Soul 7. Here are six best and unmissable moments from Outro: Ego by J-Hope.
    5 Best moments from J-Hope's Outro: Ego

    Ahead of BTS' upcoming album 'Map of the Soul 7', BTS dropped the second comeback trailer 'Outro: Ego' by J-Hope. BTS' second comeback trailer Outro: Ego by J-Hope is everything you were expecting and more. It is colourful and sends out happy vibes. The peppy music will certainly leave you obsessed and will make you fall in love a little more with J-Hope who is clearly the sunshine of BTS. In Outro: Ego, J-Hope sings about overcoming negativity to pursue his dream of making it big in the music industry. He talks about the struggles he faced in the past and how it helped him become who he is today. The Korean rapper also sings about how he learned to trust himself and his love for the ARMY. Well, we are clearly obsessed with the song and we are sure it'll work the same magic on you. Here are six best and unmissable moments from Outro: Ego by J-Hope.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    J-Hope's struggles

    In Outro: Ego, J-Hope is talking about the struggles he faced when he first started out as a singer and how the ghost of his past still comes to haunt him at times. The lyrics go like, "Almost forgotten memories return/Touch of the devil, fateful recall/I still wonder, why did they beckon again."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Childhood pic

    The music video also shows J-Hope's childhood pic which is too-cute-to-handle. It reflects on his life as Jeong Ho-Seok.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    God references

    The music video also shows J-Hope dressed as different Gods such as Ra and Mitra, who are both Gods of Sun.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    J-Hope's solo works

    In the music video, they have also added J-Hope's work along with BTS's albums. J-Hope's solo works include Airplane and Chicken Noodle Soup. Both went viral on social media and created the right amount of buzz.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    ARMY Love

    We love how they have also added signs that show love for their die-hard fans, ARMY. It will really make you feel special about being an ARMY.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

