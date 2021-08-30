PHOTOS: 7 times BTS’ J-Hope wowed the ARMYs with his selfies this year

1 / 7

Hobi

BTS is known for its singing, dancing, and rapping skills. All unique in their own sense, the seven boys bring forth new skills taking the group’s superiority up by another notch. Leading the dance front is the 3rd oldest member J-Hope, who has made his name known as the ‘sunshine’ to not just his group but to his fans as well. Introduced as one of the rappers, J-Hope belts out some amazing sweet notes whenever given a chance. He has taken part in producing some amazing music for BTS as well as worked on his personal project ‘Hope World’ breaking multiple records. A kind person and ‘happy vibe’ at heart, Jung Hoseok (his real name) takes prides in his high-end fashion that often leaves the fans gaping and on their toes. Spreading the message of ‘hope’ around, J-Hope engages in fun time with his fans by sharing snippets of his daily life with them through tweets and adorable selfies that keep them content for a long time. Today, we take a look at some of these selfies from the BTS member J-Hope.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter