PHOTOS: BTS’ J-Hope is a fashion icon; Here are the many reasons how

J-Hope

You cannot deny the excellence that comes with the name of BTS. Be it in terms of their music, their art, their lifestyle or their fashion. And one man who has mastered on all fronts is none other than Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. Now spreading his lovely vibes across Instagram, he has built quite the name for his creative side which has always shed light on a deep understanding of style and confidence. As previously revealed by his fellow members and the man himself, J-Hope does not hesitate to shop for luxury products and at the same time, beholds the star power to elevate any look with his simple touches. Appreciative of the wonders around him- including himself, this recently turned 28-year-old artist is steadily finding his footing as a fashion icon. Here are some of our favourite moments when he struck the iron hot. Afterall, who else but J-Hope would think of winning hearts by matching his hair colour to that of the group’s album?

Photo Credit : News1