PHOTOS: BTS’ J-Hope greets fans as he leaves for Chicago to attend Lollapalooza

BTS' adorable rapper greets everyone as he gears up to leave for Chicago

On July 25, BTS’ J-Hope left for Chicago to attend Lollapalooza 2022 and greeted fans as he went to Incheon Airport. Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago. It originally started as a touring event in 1991 but several years later made Chicago the permanent location for the annual music festival. Music genres include but are not limited to alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop, and electronic dance music. Lollapalooza has also featured visual arts, nonprofit organizations, and political organizations. The festival, held in Grant Park, hosts an estimated 400,000 people each July and sells out annually. Lollapalooza is one of the largest and most iconic music festivals in the world and one of the longest-running in the United States. In the latest edition, the rapper will be headlining the event, making him the first Korean artist to do so. J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time. He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart. J-Hope released his debut studio album ‘Jack in the Box’ (2022).

Photo Credit : News1