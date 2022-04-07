Jackie Chan Birthday: 5 interesting facts about the action star that will leave you surprised

Published on Apr 07, 2022 02:11 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Jackie Chan filmography

    Jackie Chan is one of the most loved action stars in the world. The actor has starred in over 100 movies that showcase his unique style of fighting and has inspired generations to take up Kung-fu looking at his onscreen talents. Chan has been a popular face across the globe thanks to his films that are fit for the family watch. From action to comedy, Jackie Chan films are known to promise absolute entertainment and we bet some of your favourite films by the actor include the Drunken Master franchise, Police Story, Rush Hour among others. The actor has been acting in films 1960s and while he became a massive star in Hong Kong early on, the actor received his Hollywood breakthrough in the 1990s. The actor has also received his stars on the Hong Kong Avenue of Stars and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As we celebrate the legendary action star's birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts that many facts may not be aware of. You will be surprised to know these fascinating facts about the star.

    Jackie Chan's comic book

    Jackie Chan has created his own comic book. In 1997, the actor created a comic book called Spartan X which was inspired by his character from the 1986 movie Armour of God character Asian Hawk.

    Jackie Chan is a singer

    Who would have known that the biggest action star from the world, Jackie Chan is also a singer? Chan has also released music albums in both English and Cantonese.

    Chan was a stuntman for Bruce Lee

    While Jackie Chan may have become a huge star later, the actor's career kicked off by being a stuntman for Bruce Lee.

    Jackie Chan's original name

    Jackie Chan is not the actor's original name. The actor on April 7, 1954, and was named Chan Kong-sang.

    Jackie Chan's multilingual talents

    The actor has starred in films of several languages and he is known to be fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin, English, German, Korean, Japanese, and Thai.

