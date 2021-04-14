Jackie Shroff’s adorable family PHOTOS with Tiger Shroff & Krishna prove he shares a great bond with them

1 / 9

Jackie Shroff’s family pictures

Jackie Shroff is one of the most well-recognized and versatile actors in the Indian movie industry. Having been in the industry for four decades, Jackie Shroff has appeared in over 220 movies of 13 different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Konkani, Odia, and English languages. Born as Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, the actor started his career by modelling in a couple of advertisements after which his friend suggested that he changed his name to “Jackie Shroff” before he was launched by the very popular Indian moviemaker Subhash Ghai in the commercially successful movie, Hero in 1983. After reaching the peak of his career in the entertainment industry, Jackie Shroff tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and model at the time, Ayesha Shroff on June 5, 1987. The couple is proud parents of a son and a Bollywood actor himself, Tiger Shroff, and daughter Krishna Shroff. Despite having a very busy work schedule and working hard in the movies, Jackie Shroff always made sure to spend quality time with his family. Here are pictures of Jackie Shroff with the three most important people in his life that will prove that they share a great bond. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram