Jackie Shroff’s adorable family PHOTOS with Tiger Shroff & Krishna prove he shares a great bond with them

Here are Jackie Shroff’s family pictures with wife Ayesha Shroff and children Tiger and Krishna Shroff that his fans and followers need to see. Read ahead to take a look.
    Jackie Shroff’s family pictures

    Jackie Shroff is one of the most well-recognized and versatile actors in the Indian movie industry. Having been in the industry for four decades, Jackie Shroff has appeared in over 220 movies of 13 different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Konkani, Odia, and English languages. Born as Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, the actor started his career by modelling in a couple of advertisements after which his friend suggested that he changed his name to “Jackie Shroff” before he was launched by the very popular Indian moviemaker Subhash Ghai in the commercially successful movie, Hero in 1983. After reaching the peak of his career in the entertainment industry, Jackie Shroff tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and model at the time, Ayesha Shroff on June 5, 1987. The couple is proud parents of a son and a Bollywood actor himself, Tiger Shroff, and daughter Krishna Shroff. Despite having a very busy work schedule and working hard in the movies, Jackie Shroff always made sure to spend quality time with his family. Here are pictures of Jackie Shroff with the three most important people in his life that will prove that they share a great bond. Read ahead to know more.

    Twinning and winning

    Jackie Shroff and his daughter Krishna Shroff get clicked twinning with each other in black colour outfits.

    Like father like son

    Jackie shares a picture from Tiger’s childhood where the actor is sitting in his father’s lap while both of them are dressed in outfits of the same shade.

    “Back in the day”

    Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff’s candid picture from “back in the day”.

    “Treasure”

    The multi-talented actor’s picture from his children’s childhood holding them in each arm.

    Anniversary wishes

    The celebrity couple gets clicked candidly as they wish each other a very “Happy Anniversary”.

    Jackie’s “heartthrob”

    Jackie Shroff shares a throwback picture with Krishna Shroff revealing that she is his “heartthrob”.

    Birthday wishes

    Jackie’s monochrome picture with Tiger Shroff as he wishes his son a very “happy birthday”.

    “With my BFF”

    Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff get clicked candidly revealing that they are each other’s “BFF”.

