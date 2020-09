1 / 10

Jackson Wang's handsome selfies

Jackson Wang is one of the most loved members of GOT7. He is undoubtedly handsome and also multi-talented. He not only enjoys a great fan following in Korea, but is popular worldwide. Jackson is currently creating a huge buzz as he collaborated with Galantis for his latest single, Pretty Please. The romantic music video will leave you talking for sure. It perfectly showcases his dancer side. Also, Jackson's boyfriend avatar in the music video will definitely make you fall for him. Talking about the MV, Jackson said, "I've always been a fan of Chinese Hong Kong movies. For the music video treatment, I first thought, it would be kinda cool to do something like the Hong Kong movies." Jackson further added that this is something that he always wanted to do. "Chinese classic Hong Kong 90s movie concept, a love story," he added. On the personal side, he enjoys a great fan following on social media. Very often, he shares his charming selfies that are enough to make hearts flutter. Speaking of that, take a look at his handsome selcas.

Photo Credit : Instagram