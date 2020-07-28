/
/
/
Did you know The Kissing Booth 2 star Jacob Elordi dated co star Joey King? Here are more FACTS
Did you know The Kissing Booth 2 star Jacob Elordi dated co star Joey King? Here are more FACTS
Jacob Elordi definitely enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Aside from his phenomenal acting, he also continues to make hearts flutter with his good looks and charming persona. Today, take a look at his unknown facts.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
18711 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 28, 2020 03:08 pm
1 / 6
Facts about Jacob Elordi
The Kissing Booth 2 is creating the right amount of buzz ever since it released on Netflix. Jacob Elordi plays the role of Noah Flynn, whereas Joey King is back as Elle Evans. The film also stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Elle's new classmate. Talking about Jacob Elordi, in particular, he definitely enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Aside from his phenomenal acting, he also continues to make hearts flutter with his good looks and charming persona. He is definitely one of Hollywood's rising stars. In an interview with 9Honey Celebrity, Jacob shared how his life changed when he was cast as the love interest opposing Joey King's character Elle Evans. Talking about what drew him to the role, he said, 'It was probably the fact that I'd never worked before in my entire life. I was doing every audition that'd come across my table from between the ages of 16 and 20.' The handsome hunk added by saying, 'I'd done 100 auditions and The Kissing Booth just happened to be the 100th.' Joey and Jacob's chemistry in The Kissing Booth films has been creating a huge buzz. Did you know that the couple dated each other? Here are some more interesting facts about the star.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 6
He is Australian
The actor was born in Brisbane, Australia. He is 23 years old.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 6
Swinging Safari
Before The Kissing Booth, Jacob appeared alongside Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce in Swinging Safari.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 6
Was dating Joey King
The duo fell in love while shooting for The Kissing Booth. However, after dating for about two years, they called it quits. In an interview with Refinery29, Joey said, 'All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you.'
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 6
Linkup rumours with Zendaya
Jacob starred as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. The actor was rumoured to be dating co-star Zendaya. In an interview with GQ Australia, Jacob stated that she is like his sister.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 6
His inspiration
In an interview with VMAN Magazine, Jacob said that he is a huge fan of James Franco and Nicholas Cage.
Photo Credit : Youtube