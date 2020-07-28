Did you know The Kissing Booth 2 star Jacob Elordi dated co star Joey King? Here are more FACTS

1 / 6

Facts about Jacob Elordi

The Kissing Booth 2 is creating the right amount of buzz ever since it released on Netflix. Jacob Elordi plays the role of Noah Flynn, whereas Joey King is back as Elle Evans. The film also stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Elle's new classmate. Talking about Jacob Elordi, in particular, he definitely enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Aside from his phenomenal acting, he also continues to make hearts flutter with his good looks and charming persona. He is definitely one of Hollywood's rising stars. In an interview with 9Honey Celebrity, Jacob shared how his life changed when he was cast as the love interest opposing Joey King's character Elle Evans. Talking about what drew him to the role, he said, 'It was probably the fact that I'd never worked before in my entire life. I was doing every audition that'd come across my table from between the ages of 16 and 20.' The handsome hunk added by saying, 'I'd done 100 auditions and The Kissing Booth just happened to be the 100th.' Joey and Jacob's chemistry in The Kissing Booth films has been creating a huge buzz. Did you know that the couple dated each other? Here are some more interesting facts about the star.

Photo Credit : Getty Images