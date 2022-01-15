5 Best saree looks of Jacqueline Fernandez

1 / 5

Jacqueline Fernandez saree looks

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez never goes out of style and always manages to discover the best balance between elegance and charm. Be it an award show or a festival, her sartorial choices have always made us fall in love with her. Having said that, sarees hold a special place for the diva. Here's a look at all the times Jacqueline made heads turn with her glamorous saree looks.

Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram