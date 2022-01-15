5 Best saree looks of Jacqueline Fernandez

Published on Jan 15, 2022
   
    Jacqueline Fernandez saree looks

    Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez never goes out of style and always manages to discover the best balance between elegance and charm. Be it an award show or a festival, her sartorial choices have always made us fall in love with her. Having said that, sarees hold a special place for the diva. Here's a look at all the times Jacqueline made heads turn with her glamorous saree looks.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

    Royalty in Red

    Jacqueline made heads turn in a stunning red saree sporting a silver border and elegant motifs. She accessorised her glam look with roses on her hair. Subtle make-up and defined eyes made her look breathtaking.

    Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

    A vision in black

    The actress found the perfect balance between charm and elegance. Her intricate black saree came with a gorgeous golden border, which she accessorised with elegant gold jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

    Blissful in Blue

    Jacqueline surely has a noteworthy style towards fashion. This time the diva made a startling style statement in a lovely netted saree paired with a sheath scarf of the same shade. She looked all things mesmerising with her hair tied in a neat bun.

    Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

    Traditional vibe

    Jacqueline can carry any ensemble with charm and this picture is proof of that. She looked like a true beauty in traditional Bengali attire. The pretty white and red saree featured red borders and zari work. The actress accessorised her red puff-sleeved blouse with dazzling gold jewellery.

    Photo Credit : CS TOLEDO/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram