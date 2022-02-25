5 Times Jacqueline Fernandez made hearts flutter in bodycon dresses

Jacqueline Fernandez's social media profile is all about trendy fashionable outfits and has a huge fan following. Be it her red carpet looks or her stylish ethnic ensembles, she knows how to experiment with her outfits and her sartorial choices truly reflect her personality. Here's a look at five times Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn with her impeccable style.
Photo Credit : Sasha Jairam/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram
Jacqueline raised the temperature in an off-shoulder bodycon dress with shimmery silver patches all over. She glammed up her look with a brown clutch and transparent heels.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram
The diva made a super stylish appearance in a beautiful blue ribbed mini bodycon dress. The outfit sported a turtleneck, a little zipped slit near the thighs, and long sleeves.
A shimmer golden dress is perfect to glam up the mood like a queen and Jacqueline knows the trick very well. The actress donned a one-shoulder dress featuring a plunging neckline and completed the look with minimal jewellery.
Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The diva picked out a sizzling sequined dress featuring a one-shoulder full sleeve with a high neck. The gorgeous dress was cut out into an asymmetrical look flaunting her toned left thigh.
Photo Credit : Trisha Sarang Sathaye/Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline instantly set style goals by donning a pretty pink sequin dress. The body-hugging dress worked perfectly to compliment her well-toned body. She added extra oomph to the outfit by donning a matching sequined cap.