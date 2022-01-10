5 Times Jacqueline Fernandez raised the temperature with her sultry looks

    Jacqueline Fernandez sultry looks

    Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is famous for her glamorous looks and luscious photoshoots. The gorgeous diva never shies away from flaunting her curves. Here's a look at all the times the actress set the temperature soaring with her enticing looks.

    Photo Credit : Sasha Jairam/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

    Ravishing in a crop top

    The diva can pull off any outfit beautifully. Jacqueline looked stunning in a white noodle backless crop top. She paired it with high-waisted trousers and finished her look with a pair of statement earrings and a golden necklace.

    Photo Credit : Taras Taraporvala/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

    Elegance personified in pristine white

    In a gorgeous sheer co-ord set, Jacqueline looked like an absolute stunner. The ensemble is comprised of a chic corset top paired with classy white shorts, making it a lovely ensemble. Amping up try oomph factor, she dazzled the glamorous ensemble with minimum jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Sasha Jairam/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

    Magnificent in orange

    In the picture, Jacqueline looked beautiful as she posed in a bright red blanket, baring her back.

    Photo Credit : Magnificent in orange

    Pool baby in blue

    Jacqueline took to Instagram to post this picture in which she can be seen smiling while enjoying her time near the pool, donning a blue swimsuit and showing off her toned legs.

    Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

    Bengali beauty

    Jacqueline Fernandez can carry any look with elegance and this photo is proof of that. She looks like a perfect Bong beauty in gorgeous attire.

    Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram