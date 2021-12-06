5 Times Jacqueline Fernandez showed how to turn up the glam in white

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is often seen making headlines with her fashion statements. Jacqueline looks gorgeous in everything, be it street style, modern fits, or traditional ensembles. The actress is never out of options when it comes to styling to impress. The diva owns the perfect closet with the stunning outfits for all occasions. Jacqueline is mostly seen donning classy, colourful outfits. However, she holds a special spot for white in her heart. Here's a look at all the times Jacqueline proved her obsession for white.
Jacqueline Fernandez looks absolutely magical in a delicate white saree with lacy detailing. Jacqueline donned a white sheer saree in vintage style with a modern twist. While she kept her hair short and tousled, she teamed up a stylish lace blouse with her white saree.
Jacqueline Fernandez is popular for putting her best fashion foot forward. In the click, the actress can be seen wearing a satin saree and teamed it with an embroidered sleeveless blouse. She carried a dramatic cape around her neck that made her look sassier.
Jacqueline can pull off any outfit gorgeously. The actress looked alluring in a white noodle strap backless crop top. She teamed it up with high-waisted trousers and completed her look with a golden necklace and small earrings.
In a startling sheer co-ord set, Jacqueline Fernandez looked like an absolute jaw-dropper. The outfit consisted of a classy corset top paired with white shorts, making it a gorgeous ensemble. Amping up the oomph factor, the actor dazzled the ravishing ensemble with minimum jewellery.
Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in a gorgeous ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The ivory lehenga embellished in dull gold and antique artwork featured a short blouse and a voluminous skirt. The actress further amplified the look with earrings, a maang tikka and a stack of bangles.
