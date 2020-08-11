Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: When the actress shared a stage with international singer Katy Perry

Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday wishes are already flooding the internet and today we have these throwback snaps of the actress with global singer Katy Perry. Check them out
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: August 11, 2020 07:15 am
  • 1 / 8
    Jacqueline Fernandez throwback photos with global star Katy Perry

    Jacqueline Fernandez throwback photos with global star Katy Perry

    Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to celebrate her first quarantine birthday today. The actress turns 35 today. Lately, she has been giving fans a glimpse into her personal life with her social media. She also treated her good friend her Judwaa 2 co star Varun Dhawan with a delicious meal which she sent over. Thanking the actress, Dhawan wrote, "Thank you for the lovely food." She made her debut with Sujay Ghosh's Aladin in 2009, where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Then on, she was a part of successful films like Murder 2 (2011), Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Housefull 3 (2016), Dishoom (2016) to name a few. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a good rapport with each other and have also worked together in the movies Kick and Race 3. Jacqueline Fernandez was staying at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse over the past few months with others during the lockdown. Jacqueline even shot for the song Tere Bina with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse and often used to share videos and photos from the same. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Netflix drama Mrs. Serial Killer which released in May 2020. She manages to charm her fans every now and then with her beauty and charisma on screen apart from her impeccable style. Today take a look at these photos of the actress with global singer Katy Perry from last year.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Their friendly gestures

    Their friendly gestures

    The two celebrities were seen giving a warm welcome to the paparazzi as they reached the stage.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Their fun banters together

    Their fun banters together

    The duo tried out fun poses on stage for their fans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Katy Perry's bright look

    Katy Perry's bright look

    Katy Perry opted for a pink look for the event from head to toe.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Katy Perry's polka dot look

    Katy Perry's polka dot look

    Katy Perry's polka dot look was combined with high heels in baby pink with ruffles and a half ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Jacqueline Fernandez's blue look

    Jacqueline Fernandez's blue look

    Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a blue look for the evening.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Jacqueline Fernandez's experimental choice

    Jacqueline Fernandez's experimental choice

    The actress opted for fur sleeves and denim skater dress look with high heels for her evening.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Desi greeting

    Desi greeting

    The two stars folded their hands and posed for the cameras welcoming fans in a "desi" way.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

