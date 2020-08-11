Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: When the actress shared a stage with international singer Katy Perry

1 / 8

Jacqueline Fernandez throwback photos with global star Katy Perry

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to celebrate her first quarantine birthday today. The actress turns 35 today. Lately, she has been giving fans a glimpse into her personal life with her social media. She also treated her good friend her Judwaa 2 co star Varun Dhawan with a delicious meal which she sent over. Thanking the actress, Dhawan wrote, "Thank you for the lovely food." She made her debut with Sujay Ghosh's Aladin in 2009, where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Then on, she was a part of successful films like Murder 2 (2011), Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Housefull 3 (2016), Dishoom (2016) to name a few. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a good rapport with each other and have also worked together in the movies Kick and Race 3. Jacqueline Fernandez was staying at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse over the past few months with others during the lockdown. Jacqueline even shot for the song Tere Bina with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse and often used to share videos and photos from the same. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Netflix drama Mrs. Serial Killer which released in May 2020. She manages to charm her fans every now and then with her beauty and charisma on screen apart from her impeccable style. Today take a look at these photos of the actress with global singer Katy Perry from last year.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani