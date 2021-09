1 / 6

Pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez with her co-stars prove she has a very friendly nature

Jacqueline Fernandez, the winner of Miss Sri Lanka 2006, is a very popular name in the Hindi movie industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the movie, Aladin, and has only been climbing the stairs of success, ever since. She has been ruling the Indian entertainment industry by appearing in commercially successful movies, music videos, and even ventured into the world of reality series by judging the ninth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Jacqueline Fernandez has been making the headlines for her latest release, Bhoot Police, which premiered on September 10, 2021, on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, and has been receiving good reviews. Having been in the industry for a long time and working very hard to sustain her position as an A-lister, Jacqueline Fernandez is often praised for having a very fun and comfortable bond with everyone she works opposite. Here are pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez that prove the actor shares a very good relationship with all her co-stars. Read ahead to know more.

