Jacqueline Fernandez: PHOTOS of the Bollywood star prove she loves her cats more than anything

Pictures that prove Jacqueline Fernandez loves her cats

Jacqueline Fernandez is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. ­­The former Miss Sri Lanka came to Mumbai to make a career for herself in the movies, and started as a model. Jacqueline Fernandez made her acting debut in 2009 with the Bollywood movie, Aladin and has then gone ahead to appear in many commercially successful movies. Jacqueline has worked hard to sustain in the industry, and has been enjoying her fair share of fame and success. But, Jacqueline Fernandez often reveals that she deeply misses her family and doesn’t like to come back home to an empty house. But Jacky is not alone anymore as she has filled her house by adopting cats. Jacqueline Fernandez is a big cat lover and is the mother of four Persian cats Yoda, Loki, Miumiu and Zhivago. Here are pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez that prove she loves spending time with her cats. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla