Jacqueline Fernandez’s abode in Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez is a well-known name in the Indian movie industry. Hailing from Sri Lanka, Jacqueline has worked as a model and an actor in India for over a decade now. She made her acting debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy drama Aladin in 2009. She rose to fame with her performance in the psychological thriller Murder 2 in 2011, which was her first commercial success. Having appeared in hit movies like Housefull 2 (2012), Judwaa 2 (2017), Housefull 3 (2016) among others, Jacqueline has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself and has also been acknowledged with many awards and accolades. Today, Jacqueline Fernandez is not only an actor, but also a popular Indian celebrity who endorses many brands, judges reality television shows and is a humanitarian worker. Jacqueline has worked very hard in her career to reach where she is today and has built a huge beautiful home for herself in the heart of Mumbai. Here are some pictures that will give you a tour of Jacqueline Fernandez’s apartment in Mumbai that you would want to see for interior décor inspiration. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram