Jacqueline Fernandez’s PHOTOS that prove she is a die-hard animal lover

Jacqueline Fernandez's animal loving nature

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most celebrated personalities in the Hindi film fraternity. Fans of Jacqueline know that she is an ardent animal lover and her social media is a testimony to it. The Dishoom star is a proud mother to four Persian cats namely, Miumiu, Yoda, Loki and Xyza. Time and again, the actor shares cute videos and photos featuring them on her Instagram page. Be it sweet cuddles or the cats disrupting her yoga session, going by Jacqueline’s Instagram it can be safely said that her furry companions hold a special place in the actor’s life. Whenever Jacqueline is away for her professional commitments, she absolutely misses her fur-balls. From playing together, to joining her fitness session, the actor’s cats accompany her everywhere. Infact, Yoda apparently also loves to sit beside her, when the actor spends quality time reading. Here, we have curated a few photos of the star that showcase her animal loving nature.

Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram