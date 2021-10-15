Jacqueline Fernandez’s PHOTOS that prove she is a die-hard animal lover

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most celebrated personalities in the Hindi film fraternity. Fans of Jacqueline know that she is an ardent animal lover and her social media is a testimony to it. The Dishoom star is a proud mother to four Persian cats namely, Miumiu, Yoda, Loki and Xyza. Time and again, the actor shares cute videos and photos featuring them on her Instagram page. Be it sweet cuddles or the cats disrupting her yoga session, going by Jacqueline’s Instagram it can be safely said that her furry companions hold a special place in the actor’s life. Whenever Jacqueline is away for her professional commitments, she absolutely misses her fur-balls. From playing together, to joining her fitness session, the actor’s cats accompany her everywhere. Infact, Yoda apparently also loves to sit beside her, when the actor spends quality time reading. Here, we have curated a few photos of the star that showcase her animal loving nature.
Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Be it reading or having meals together, Jacqueline’s fur-balls are the most cutest thing on the planet and even the star doesn’t leave a single opportunity to shower love on them.
During the shoot of Dishoom, Jacqueline apparently befriended a monkey namely, coco. While sharing this picture online, the actor said, “Much better... Coco and me!! @varundvn take care of my #coco till I get there!!! #dhishoom #morocco #love #monkeyprincess.”
Jacqueline Fernandes is also friends with a goat namely, Jenny. The tiny creature got a special feature on Jacqueline’s instagram along with a caption that read, “My friend Jenny!”
Jacqueline Fernandez’s love for horse-riding isn’t hidden from fans. Generally, the Dishoom star prefers to spend her holidays and weekends enjoying amazing horse-riding sessions at nearby stables.
Jacqueline Fernandez has launched her own foundation, YOLO (You Only Live Once) to create and share stories of kindness. Under which, she has performed multiple activities to raise awareness for animal care. The actress takes charge herself by being on ground as the foundation is working with several NGOs to cater to different causes especially during the pandemic. Apart from this, time and again, Jacqueline also rallies for stray dogs, aquatic animals and many more.