Jacqueline Fernandez's workout routine will help you shed those extra kilos during the quarantine period

Ever wondered how does actress Jacqueline Fernandez maintain that amazingly fit body? Here we bring to you her fitness routine which will set major fitness inspirations!
    Jacqueline Fernandez's FITNESS regime

    From a model to doing cameos in movies to starring as the lead, it has been a rollercoaster yet memorable journey for the actress. She debuted in Bollywood with the movie Aladin and since then has established a career in the industry. She has been a part of several successful films such as Housefull, Judwaa 2, Kick to name a few. She recently featured in Genda Phool with the popular singer and rapper Badshah which is being received well by the audience. Jacqueline is seen in a ravishing avatar of a Bengali bride in the video and we cannot take our eyes off her. The actress is also very critical of her fitness and makes sure to stay in great shape! She has also learnt pole dancing for a song in her film A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking about her fitness, she said in an interview, "My fitness mantra is quite simple – eat right, sleep right, and exercise regularly. I ensure that I maintain a healthy diet, get adequate sleep and stay positive and relaxed. When it comes to fitness, I prefer to focus on flexibility, stamina and strength. I build my stamina through cardio exercises, pole exercises and stretching exercises for flexibility." Speaking of that, check out the actress' fitness regime which is hard to miss!

    Everyday purposes

    Her routine often revolves around Cindy's Bootcamp method that involves functionality and pliability for everyday purposes and weight-bearing and resistance exercises that are fundamental for bone and muscular health.

    Maintaining that upper body

    Jacqueline loves boxing. It not only helps you build your upper body strength, but also keeps your mind engaged.

    Gymnastics

    The diva is a bigtime fan of gymnastics. Stretching her back, stomach and strengthening her arms – talk about a full body workout and here you go!

    Yoga lover

    "I also attend yoga and dance classes. My yoga is not just about Surya Namaskar. I keep trying new things" revealed the actress in an interview with The Times Of India.

    Pilates girl

    "Pilates is a low impact workout and helps in lengthening [the muscles], apart from also [developing] the core [muscles]. Training the core is crucial since it is the basis for everything," says Fernandez.

    Working out at home

    "I’d recommend stretching exercises, and dancing, as those are easy and doable," says the actress. She also adds, "Meditation is particularly helpful when it comes to centring one’s mind and body, and allows me to channelize my energy towards my personal and professional growth.”

    Diet plans

    Apart a proper workout routine, it is also necessary to eat healthy. Revealing her diet plans Jacqueline said, "I have a protein shake after my workout. I divide my meals into three portions: carbohydrates, proteins and vegetables, a mix of rice, beans or proteins and salad or stir-fried vegetables. Also, I make these `nutri-balls' at home. I combine dry fruits, nuts and seeds together and form them into balls."

