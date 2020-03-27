Jacqueline Fernandez's workout routine will help you shed those extra kilos during the quarantine period

1 / 8

Jacqueline Fernandez's FITNESS regime

From a model to doing cameos in movies to starring as the lead, it has been a rollercoaster yet memorable journey for the actress. She debuted in Bollywood with the movie Aladin and since then has established a career in the industry. She has been a part of several successful films such as Housefull, Judwaa 2, Kick to name a few. She recently featured in Genda Phool with the popular singer and rapper Badshah which is being received well by the audience. Jacqueline is seen in a ravishing avatar of a Bengali bride in the video and we cannot take our eyes off her. The actress is also very critical of her fitness and makes sure to stay in great shape! She has also learnt pole dancing for a song in her film A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking about her fitness, she said in an interview, "My fitness mantra is quite simple – eat right, sleep right, and exercise regularly. I ensure that I maintain a healthy diet, get adequate sleep and stay positive and relaxed. When it comes to fitness, I prefer to focus on flexibility, stamina and strength. I build my stamina through cardio exercises, pole exercises and stretching exercises for flexibility." Speaking of that, check out the actress' fitness regime which is hard to miss!

Photo Credit : Instagram