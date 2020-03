PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty & others make heads turn at a pre Holi party

1 / 5

Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi and others look their fashionable best at a pre Holi party

The stunning divas from Bollywood like Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Sonali Bendre made heads turn at a pre-Holi party. The Kick actress made a stylish appearance in a floral printed outfit. Sonali Bendre looked stunning in a yellow coloured outfit. The Cocktail actress looked every bit the diva she is in a white coloured printed saree and a yellow bindi. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress Huma Qureshi looks resplendent in a pristine white outfit. The Bollywood divas surely know how to win hearts with their impeccable style. The fans of the beautiful actresses were delighted to see them arrive in the most stylish outfits.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani