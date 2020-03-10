Home
PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a white outfit as she attends a Holi bash in the city

Jacqueline Fernandez recently attended a Holi bash in the city. The actress' style was on point. She was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Check out her latest photos!
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: March 10, 2020 04:01 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Jacqueline Fernandez attends a Holi bash

    Jacqueline Fernandez attends a Holi bash

    Jacqueline Fernandez recently featured in the music video of the much-awaited song, Mere Angne Mein. In the same, Jacqueline can be seen sharing screen space with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The special Holi song sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan is creating a lot of buzz. However, Jaqueline's chemistry with Asim is also the talk of the town. Also yet again, she stole everyone's heart with her dance moves. Jacqueline who was last seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive recently attended a Holi bash hosted by Zoom. The actress was at her stylish best and looked super excited to celebrate Holi. Jacqueline was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs during the bash. Without further ado, check out her latest photos from the bash.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The actress was all smiles and looked super excited to play with the colours.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Her expression though!

    Her expression though!

    Jacqueline's cute expression in this snap will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    So happy

    So happy

    This pic will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    The actress' style was on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Goals

    Goals

    The gorgeous diva flaunted her white outfit at the event.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

