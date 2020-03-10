PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a white outfit as she attends a Holi bash in the city

1 / 6

Jacqueline Fernandez attends a Holi bash

Jacqueline Fernandez recently featured in the music video of the much-awaited song, Mere Angne Mein. In the same, Jacqueline can be seen sharing screen space with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The special Holi song sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan is creating a lot of buzz. However, Jaqueline's chemistry with Asim is also the talk of the town. Also yet again, she stole everyone's heart with her dance moves. Jacqueline who was last seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive recently attended a Holi bash hosted by Zoom. The actress was at her stylish best and looked super excited to celebrate Holi. Jacqueline was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs during the bash. Without further ado, check out her latest photos from the bash.

Photo Credit : Viral bhayani