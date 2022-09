Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith turns 51! The actress has been part of many big blockbusters including Scream 2, The Matrix Reloaded, Girls Trip and many more. Though the bulk of her popularity stems from her famous talk show Red Table Talk which the actress co-hosts with her daughter Willow Smith. Some other elements of her success are definitely tied to her husband Will Smith. Besides her media presence, Jada is also praised for her style. Check out her best red carpet looks by scrolling further below.