Jaden Smith Birthday: 6 MUST-WATCH films and shows from the actor-cum-rapper

Jaden Smith turns 24! The actor-cum-rapper started his journey in showbiz pretty early on. At the tender age of 8 years, Jaden gave his best performance so far in the Oscar-nominated film The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his father Will Smith who got nominated for the Best Actor award for his performance on the project. Besides acting, the star kid has also made his way into the rap community and gained a solid fan base. Jaden is the master of many jacks and has proved his worth time and again. On that note, scroll down further to sift through some of Jaden Smith's best-acting hits so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The 2010 film was not Jaden's first time on a set but it surely was his first time alone. He joined hands with Jackie Chan as he entered the Karate Kid franchise. Though he was without his parents on the screen, Jada and Will were part of the slew of producers who created the film.
Photo Credit : Columbia Pictures
A film that stays on every young when talking about the actor. His innocence in the film as he took on the role of Christopher Jr in his big-screen debut. The film was lauded by the critics and widely enjoyed by the audiences.
A 2020 romantic drama movie directed by Mitja Okorn. The film stars Jaden beside Cara Delevingne, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Nia Long. The project has been produced by Jaden's parents. The film revolves around Jaden's character Daryn who meets the love of his life in an unconventional coincidence but finds out that she suffers from cancer and does not have much time to live. Daryn charts out a plan to live a life in just one year to help his love.
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Entertainment
This 2008 sci-fi drama film saw Jaden in the role of Jacob Benson and cast him alongside A-list actors like Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and more. Its plot reads, "A remake of the 1951 classic science fiction film about an alien visitor and his giant robot counterpart who visit Earth."
Photo Credit : 20th Century Fox
This Netflix anime saw Jaden voicing the main character Kaz Kaan. The show is an amalgamation of Japanese storyboarding, American post-production and South-Korean animation. Starring the voices of not only Jaden but also Jude Law, Tavi Gevinson, Susan Sarandon and more.
Photo Credit : Netflix
After a 7-year hiatus from acting, Jaden returned for the two-part Netflix original. Created by industry greats Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, the series did not reach the mark and was cancelled after the first season but a second part was released to conclude the show. Even though the series did not work, Jaden still gave a good performance in the recurring role of Marcus "Dizzee" Kipling.