PHOTOS: 6 dapper looks adorned by the handsome ‘Casper’ of NCT, Jaehyun

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various ensembles worn by the birthday boy, NCT's Jaehyun

Jaehyun is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. In April 2016, Jaehyun officially debuted as a member of NCT, in the first sub-unit NCT U, with the singles ‘The 7th Sense’ and ‘Without You’. On July 10, he debuted as a member of the second sub-unit, NCT 127, with their first EP, ‘NCT 127’. In March 2017, Jaehyun joined the radio show NCT Night Night as a DJ along with member Johnny. In November 2017, he & d.ear released the song ‘Try Again’ for the SM Station project . In December, he was featured in the music video for Wendy and Baek A Yeon's ‘The Little Match Girl’. In January 2018, Jaehyun participated in the sub-unit NCT U again, with the release of the single ‘Timeless’ as part of the SM Station project. On September 4, 2020, it was confirmed that Jaehyun would make his acting debut in the upcoming KBS2 drama ‘Dear. M’, which is to be released in 2021, with the role of Cha Min Ho, a second year student in the Computer Science Department at Soyeon University. The drama was then postponed indefinitely. On November 2, 2021, Jaehyun was confirmed to star in the KakaoTV web-series remake of the 2001 South Korean film ‘Bungee Jumping of Their Own’, playing the leading role of Im Hyun Bin. On December 9 of the same year, while in the middle of pre-production, KakaoTV announced the cancellation of the project due to concerns with the LGBT plot from the original film's screenwriter.

Photo Credit : News1