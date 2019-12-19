Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal: 6 reasons why the Spider Man: Far From Home actor deserves to win an Oscar

1 / 7

Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday Special

The Spider Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal turns a year older today. Gyllenhaal is one of the most underrated actors of Hollywood. Be it his outstanding and Oscar-worthy performance in films or his bromance with Spider Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland, Jake never fails to make headlines. He has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, amazing personality and stellar performances. If you've watched all of his films, then you'd definitely agree that he deserves to win an Oscar. For the uninitiated, Jake started his acting career as a child. He made his acting debut in City Stickers (1991) followed by roles in his father's films A Dangerous Woman and Homegrown. He gained immense recognition for his performance in October Sky. Gyllenhaal believes in challenging the actor within him. Some of his successful films include Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler, Stronger, Southpaw, Prisoners, Zodiac among others. Jake's performance in Brokeback Mountain co-starring Heath Ledger is remembered till date. He even received an Oscar nomination for the same. Gyllenhaal never fails to impress us with the choice of films and his performances in it. Recently, speaking about Jake, Spider Man: Far From Home star Samuel L Jackson said, "He is very studied and he works on what he wants to and how to wants to do. So, when he shows up he has a plan." Well, we couldn't agree more with him. Jake is certainly a brilliant actor, and today, on the occasion of his birthday, we have listed down reasons why he deserves an Oscar.

Photo Credit : Getty Images