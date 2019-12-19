Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal: 6 reasons why the Spider Man: Far From Home actor deserves to win an Oscar

Home
The Spider Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, we have listed down reasons why he deserves an Oscar.
14190 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 08:41 pm
    Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday Special

    The Spider Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal turns a year older today. Gyllenhaal is one of the most underrated actors of Hollywood. Be it his outstanding and Oscar-worthy performance in films or his bromance with Spider Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland, Jake never fails to make headlines. He has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, amazing personality and stellar performances. If you've watched all of his films, then you'd definitely agree that he deserves to win an Oscar. For the uninitiated, Jake started his acting career as a child. He made his acting debut in City Stickers (1991) followed by roles in his father's films A Dangerous Woman and Homegrown. He gained immense recognition for his performance in October Sky. Gyllenhaal believes in challenging the actor within him. Some of his successful films include Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler, Stronger, Southpaw, Prisoners, Zodiac among others. Jake's performance in Brokeback Mountain co-starring Heath Ledger is remembered till date. He even received an Oscar nomination for the same. Gyllenhaal never fails to impress us with the choice of films and his performances in it. Recently, speaking about Jake, Spider Man: Far From Home star Samuel L Jackson said, "He is very studied and he works on what he wants to and how to wants to do. So, when he shows up he has a plan." Well, we couldn't agree more with him. Jake is certainly a brilliant actor, and today, on the occasion of his birthday, we have listed down reasons why he deserves an Oscar.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    His insane transformation for his role in Nightcrawler

    As mentioned earlier, Gyllenhaal is one of those actors who loves to challenge the actor within him. His choice of films is always different. For Nightcrawler, Jake did some of the craziest things to get into the skin of the character. Jake starved himself and lost 30 pounds, and while starving, he used to run 15 miles every night. The same shows his dedication towards his films.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Supervillain

    Ditching his lover-boy image, in Spider Man: Far From Home, Gyllenhaal essayed the role of a villain and aced it.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    He transformed himself into a boxer

    If Jake's transformation in Nightcrawler wasn't impressive enough, his stellar performance in Southpaw was brilliant. Gyllenhaal transformed himself into a boxer and delivered an astounding performance.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    His iconic role in Donnie Darko

    Before Brokeback Mountain, Gyllenhaal impressed us all in Donnie Darko. He delivered an amazing performance in the same. It also starred his sister and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Risk Taker

    No matter how difficult the role is, Jake believes in taking a risk. Gyllenhaal's filmography consists of several successful films. Up next, he will be seen in Antonio Campos' The Devil All The Time.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Vocal about political and social causes

    He is not just a brilliant actor or singer, Gyllenhaal also makes it a point to speak up about political and social causes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

