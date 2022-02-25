Jameela Jamil Birthday: 6 times the She-Hulk star rocked pantsuits with unbelievable panache

It's impossible to not be impressed by Jameela Jamil given how she's not only an amazing actress but also a fierce activist, a great host as well. If there's one actress who knows how to call a spade a spade, it's Jamil and on her social media, one will often find her calling out everything that's wrong with the world, be it unrealistic beauty standards or other key issues. Jamil's strong advocacy towards women's issues has made her even more popular past her work. As an actress, Jameela left everyone floored with her performance as Tahani in The Good Place. She was later also seen as one of the judges of voguing reality competition show Legendary. Although one of her biggest projects is still in the works, which is Marvel's upcoming show She-Hulk where the actress has been cast in the role of the lead antagonist Titania. As Jameela Jamil turns 35, we celebrate her birthday by looking at some of her biggest fashion moments. The actress is known to particularly have a love for pantsuits and these photos of her from various events showcase how she carries them off like a total badass.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
During an event for The Good Place's promotions, Jameela Jamil left everyone stunned with her fashionable look as she donned a purple suit along with glittery shoes of the same colour.
Not many celebs could have pulled off this peach satin suit but Jameela Jamil surely shows them how to look stunning in it. The actress wore this for her red carpet appearance during Billboard Women in Music Awards.
At the 26th annual Elle Women in Hollywood celebration, Jameela Jamil was an absolute stunner as she wore a glittery suit covered in reflective metal studs. This is certainly one of our favourite looks of The Good Place star.
Jameela Jamil defined chic when she wore this red pantsuit for the Girlboss Rally in Los Angeles. The actress' look consisted of a bright red pantsuit, which featured a longline blazer and matching straight-leg trousers that she completed with white sneakers.
At New York Comic Con 2019, Jameela Jamil took her androgynous fashion to another level as she wore a stunning emerald green trouser suit that consisted of navy floral designs. The chic suit was high on 80s vibes and Jamil pulled it off with absolute grace.