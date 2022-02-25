Jameela Jamil Birthday: 6 times the She-Hulk star rocked pantsuits with unbelievable panache

1 / 6

Jameela Jamil in a red and black suit

It's impossible to not be impressed by Jameela Jamil given how she's not only an amazing actress but also a fierce activist, a great host as well. If there's one actress who knows how to call a spade a spade, it's Jamil and on her social media, one will often find her calling out everything that's wrong with the world, be it unrealistic beauty standards or other key issues. Jamil's strong advocacy towards women's issues has made her even more popular past her work. As an actress, Jameela left everyone floored with her performance as Tahani in The Good Place. She was later also seen as one of the judges of voguing reality competition show Legendary. Although one of her biggest projects is still in the works, which is Marvel's upcoming show She-Hulk where the actress has been cast in the role of the lead antagonist Titania. As Jameela Jamil turns 35, we celebrate her birthday by looking at some of her biggest fashion moments. The actress is known to particularly have a love for pantsuits and these photos of her from various events showcase how she carries them off like a total badass.

Photo Credit : Getty Images