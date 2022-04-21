James McAvoy Birthday: Check out 6 iconic roles played by the actor

James McAvoy made his cinematic debut in the 1995 thriller The Near Room, but it wasn't until 2003 that his career took off. However, the Scottish actor has remained one of Hollywood's most popular. McAvoy has played characters ranging from Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe to Charles Xavier in Marvel's X-Men series. He was most recently seen as Lord Asriel in the HBO fantasy drama His Dark Materials, and before that, as an adult Bill Denbrough in It Chapter Two. On his 43rd birthday today, let's take a look back at his 6 iconic roles
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This 2007 British-Irish romance drama depicts the early life of novelist Jane Austen. The title heroine (Anne Hathaway) is opposing her parents' wish for her to marry Lady Gresham's affluent nephew. Instead, she falls for the penniless but attractive Tom Lefroy (James McAvoy), who she thinks would provide her with the artistic freedom and affection she craves.
Based on Giles Foden's book of the same name, this 2006 historical drama follows a Scottish doctor who travels to 1970s Uganda to become the President's physician. McAvoy portrayed doctor Nicholas Garrigan, while Forest Whitaker played leader Idi Amin.
As previously stated, McAvoy is well-known for his role as the telepathic mutant leader Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. He starred in the fifth edition of the X-Men franchise, X-Men: First Class, which debuted in 2011.
This 2004 Irish comedy-drama, also known as Inside I'm Dancing, depicts the story of two individuals with disabilities who fight for freedom despite the ways society has attempted to confine them.
In 2007, James McAvoy and Keira Knightley starred alongside each other in the romantic war drama, Atonement.
Split, a 2016 film, portrays a guy who has 23 separate identities. Though his therapist intends to help him overcome his dissociative personality problem, this becomes much more difficult when he tries to cage three adolescent females in an underground facility.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app