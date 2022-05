1 / 6

Jamie Dornan and his wife at SAG Awards 2022

Jamie Dornan is one of the most popular actors today but not many know that he first began his career in the entertainment industry by modelling. In his initial days, Dornan appeared in campaigns for Hugo Boss, Dior Homme, and Calvin Klein among other popular brands. Among the actor's acting work, while he may be most popularly known for playing the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, Jamie first gained recognition via television after he appeared in shows such as Once Upon A Time and The Fall. As for his movie career, apart from Fifty Shades of Grey, the actor has also starred in films such as Marie Antoinette, Anthropoid, and A Private War among others. One of his most recent films was the Oscar-nominated movie, Belfast directed by Kenneth Branagh starring him alongside Caitriona Balfe. In terms of his personal life, Jamie is known to be a private person. The actor has been married to his wife Amelia Warner since 2013 and the couple also shares three children. Dornan is often seen making stunning red carpet appearances alongside his wife at various events.

Photo Credit : Getty Images