Jamie Foxx Birthday: 6 ICONIC roles played by the Spider Man: No Way Home star that deserved an Oscar

Versatility is essential for Hollywood artists in order to continue a successful career and Jamie Foxx is the epitome of the phrase "triple threat." He is an actor, singer, and comedian. The actor has evolved over his career and seems to be determined to push the boundaries of what people expect from him. Born Eric Marlon Bishop, he began taking piano lessons at the age of five and subsequently received a scholarship to a music school in San Diego to further his musical abilities. Foxx began his career in local comedy clubs and open mics while still in high school. He rose to prominence as a funny comedian famed for his impersonations on the sketch-comedy programme In Living Color in the 1990s. Since then, Foxx has been in a wide range of films and projects, from biopics to superhero blockbusters. On his 54th birthday, we have lined up 6 performances by him that deserved an Oscar.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In rapper Ice Cube’s directorial debut, a college student (LisaRaye McCoy) moves in with her cousin, who is a dancer at a club, in hopes of making a better life for herself. After struggling to make ends meet, she gets intrigued by the life of women working at The Player’s Club. Shortly after deciding to strip at the nightclub, the college student who now goes by Diamond, starts dating the establishment’s DJ (Jamie Foxx). Blue, an often undervalued talent at The Player’s Club, helps Diamond find comfort in her new surroundings and encourages her to finally stand up for herself.
In one of Foxx’s more raunchy comedies, he plays the virile best friend of an educated but dubious Black man named Rushon.
Based on the French thriller Sleepless Night, director Bara bo Odar’s film features Foxx as a seasoned Las Vegas police officer who has to go up against the mob in order to rescue his kidnapped son.
It took nearly 25 years, but the singer, actor, and comedian finally scored a role as a superhero (or super-powered person, rather). In this Netflix original, Foxx plays a cop in New Orleans who must team up with a teenage drug dealer and a former soldier to stop the spread of a drug that gives users varying powers for five minutes
In a career-defining role, Foxx stars as Django, a runaway slave on a mission to slay plantation slave owners and rescue his German-speaking wife.
Some actors are born to play certain iconic roles. Foxx’s casting as the titular character Ray Charles in Taylor Hackford’s independently produced biography is a great example of this.