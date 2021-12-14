Jamie Foxx Birthday: 6 ICONIC roles played by the Spider Man: No Way Home star that deserved an Oscar

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Jamie Foxx

Versatility is essential for Hollywood artists in order to continue a successful career and Jamie Foxx is the epitome of the phrase "triple threat." He is an actor, singer, and comedian. The actor has evolved over his career and seems to be determined to push the boundaries of what people expect from him. Born Eric Marlon Bishop, he began taking piano lessons at the age of five and subsequently received a scholarship to a music school in San Diego to further his musical abilities. Foxx began his career in local comedy clubs and open mics while still in high school. He rose to prominence as a funny comedian famed for his impersonations on the sketch-comedy programme In Living Color in the 1990s. Since then, Foxx has been in a wide range of films and projects, from biopics to superhero blockbusters. On his 54th birthday, we have lined up 6 performances by him that deserved an Oscar.

Photo Credit : Getty Images