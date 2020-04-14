The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart star Jamie Gabrielle's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look

1 / 8

Jamie Gabrielle's stunning photos

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart" is currently creating a lot of buzz right now. The six-episode event is considered a cross between "A Star Is Born" and the standard reality series' formula - it brings together a group of twenty single musicians (twelve women and eight men) and sends them on a series of dates in the hopes of finding love. In case you missed out, yesterday's premiere episode kick-started by introducing the contestants. One of the contestants who is creating a lot of buzz is Jamie Gabrielle. Jamie Gabrielle is a beautiful and talented young lady. She is only 21-years-old. Jamie lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She attended the Berklee College of Music. The young lady is majoring in songwriting. She is very active on social media. Her social media posts are an absolute treat to the eyes. In one of the Instagram stories, Jamie revealed, "I write music in my bedroom about sad things that I have been through, and sometimes happy things." Gabrielle further added by saying, "My life can be crazy and normal and weird. I'm just going to keep being me and myself." We have compiled a list of stunning photos of Jamie Gabrielle that will make you fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Instagram