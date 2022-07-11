PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous looks adorned by ‘School 2017’ and ‘Tale Of Nokdu’ star Jang Dong Yoon

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at Jang Dong Yoon's gorgeous visuals

In 2016, Jang Dong Yoon debuted as an actor with the Naver web drama, ‘Women at a Game Company’. Later that year he was cast in the teen-mystery drama ‘Solomon's Perjury’. In 2017, he joined as one of the main casts of the KBS teen-romance drama ‘School 2017’. The same year, he starred in the KBS Drama Special, ‘If We Were a Season’. In 2018, he was cast in the leading role for tvN's medical drama ‘A Poem a Day’. The same year, he played a supporting role in the historical drama ‘Mr. Sunshine’. He also made his silver screen debut with the indie film ‘Beautiful Days’ which opened the 23rd Busan International Film Festival, where he played as Lee Na Young's son. In December, he starred in the youth drama ‘Just Dance’ for which he won the Best Actor in a One Act/Special/Short Drama – Excellence Award during the 2018 KBS Drama Awards. In 2019, he starred in the historical romantic comedy drama titled ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ along with actress Kim So Hyun. He gained recognition and increased popularity for his role as the cross-dressing protagonist. He won the Excellence Award- Actor in a Miniseries at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards and Best New Actor award at the 7th APAN Star Awards. In 2020, he was cast in another indie film, ‘Run Boy Run’ by director Oh Won Jae. He also starred in South Korea's first military thriller drama set in the demilitarized zone, ‘Search’ as a military dog handler. In 2021, ‘Joseon Exorcist’, a show where Jang Dong Yoon was one of the leading stars, was canceled after airing two episodes during the controversy over historical inaccuracies, such as incorrect use of Chinese traditional props. Actors began to delete drama-related social media posts and Jang Dong Yoon was the first among the actors to post his position and apology. Later in October 2021, it was announced that the animated film ‘Tae Il’ featuring Jang Dong Yoon's voice will be released in December 2021.

Photo Credit : News1