Jang Ki Yong has entered the military and we’re looking at some of his best appearances; See PICS

Poser

Jang Ki Yong was born on August 7, 1992, and is a South Korean actor and model from South Korea. Initially, Jang Ki Yong started working as a model after getting inspired by fellow model turned actors in the Korean entertainment industry. His acting career began with a small role in the famous drama ‘It's Okay, That's Love’. From then on, he continued to receive acting roles making it his prime profession and got cast in ‘The Greatest Marriage’ and ‘Schoolgirl Detectives’ in the same year. He received fame for his roles in ‘Confession Couple’ and then in ‘My Mister’. His first lead role was in MBC’s ‘Come and Hug Me’, further gaining popularity. Later on in ‘Kill It’, ‘Search: WWW’, ‘Born Again’ and more recently in ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’, the actor has only added to his fame. Just when he was becoming a regular face in dramaland, the actor enlisted in the military, and his latest drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ will be promoted in his absence. We’re missing his face already and so we have compiled some of Jang Ki Yong’s best looks to look back on. Starting with this one where he does the ‘Wakanda pose’.

Photo Credit : News1