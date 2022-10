Janhvi rocks dual tone saree

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next release Mili. The survival thriller is already in the news after the trailer was released. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the survivor thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The makers are in full swing for the promotion of the film. Today, also the actress was spotted in ethnic attire for the promotion.