1 / 8

Bollywood actors who like mirror selfies

In Bollywood, fans get to see different types of movies. In today’s generation, people not only watch movies to pass their time but they also get inspired by the on-screen character that the Bollywood stars play on the big screen. Some of the popular Bollywood stars have made a mark for themselves with their work. The fans loves to see glamour in Bollywood movies where the actors are dressed in unique attires. In this digital generation, the actors are not only idolised for their on-screen work but their fans and followers also look forward to what they wear and the places they visit and even the way they talk. Now-a-days, Bollywood actors have been posting their “mirror selfies”. Here are pictures of Bollywood celebrities clicking “mirror selfies”. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram