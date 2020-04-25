/
10 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed how to rock an all white look; See PHOTOS
Be it donning a jacket or rocking a pantsuit or a bodycon dress and more, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to perfectly carry a white outfit and nail it. Given her obsession for white, here are Janhvi's stunning looks in white outfits.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2317 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 25, 2020 03:59 pm
1 / 10
Janhvi Kapoor's all-white looks
Janhvi Kapoor is one popular celebrity of Bollywood. The actress who is just two films old has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. For the uninitiated, Janhvi made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. She was seen opposite Shahid Kapoor's younger sibling Ishaan Khatter in the same. Fans loved Janhvi and Ishaan's chemistry in the movie. Post Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories. The actress was seen in a different avatar and yet again, she stole millions of hearts with her spectacular performance. The diva has got several movies in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. The stunning actress is also in the news due to her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Other than that, she has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Takht. Apart from her upcoming movies, Janhvi has always managed to create buzz with her stylish looks. Anyone who follows her knows Janhvi has a great outlook on fashion. Be it rocking a casual look or turning heads in ethnic wear or slaying in jaw-dropping dresses and more, Janhvi's style is always up to the mark. Right from the gym to the airport and red carpet, Janhvi Kapoor has always impressed with her fashionable looks. The stunning diva is one celebrity who loves to repeat her outfits as well. On Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Janhvi was asked about people calling her out for repeating her clothes. Addressing it, she said, "Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde!" She further added by saying how she can't please everyone. Since her debut, Janhvi has made stunning appearances and pulled off every outfit. Well, if you've noticed, Janhvi Kapoor's love for white is something that knows no bounds. The diva has been spotted wearing some of the most stunning and jaw-dropping white outfits. Be it donning a jacket or rocking a pantsuit or a bodycon dress and more, Janhvi knows how to perfectly carry a white outfit and nail it. Given her obsession for white, here are Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks in white outfits.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 10
Stunning as ever
Janhvi Kapoor's red carpet looks are always the ones to look out for. For an awards show in the city, Janhvi wore a stunning bridal style white gown by Reem Acra which has spaghetti sleeves and sheer lacy neckline and layered floor-sweeping tulle. The actress' hair and makeup were on point too.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 10
Style on point
Here's another breathtaking look of the diva that'll leave you convinced that she's a stunner. For an event in the city, Janhvi wore a beautiful white dress and looked absolutely stunning. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 10
Gorgeous and how!
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress when it comes to saree. For Diwali celebrations, Janhvi donned an all-white georgette saree and teamed it up with a white strappy blouse. The diva styled her look with brushed open hair and silver oxidized dangler earrings.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 10
Beautiful as always
Here's another beautiful look of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a saree. We love how she kept her look minimal!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 10
Vision in white
This look of the diva is one of our favourites. For an event in the city, Janhvi Kapoor wore a white tank top and paired it with straight white pants and heels. She rounded off her look with a gold and pearl necklace. Her hair and makeup were on point as always.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 10
Simple yet stylish
The actress knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. For Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebrations, Janhvi wore a white shirt and white pants and looked absolutely stunning. She carried a bag along with her.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 10
Gym look on point
The actress' gym looks are quite popular. For her gym outing, Janhvi wore a white crop top and shorts and flaunted her perfectly toned abs. She carried a bag along with her and left her hair open.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 10
Airport look
Janhvi Kapoor's airport looks create buzz just like her gym looks. The actress' kept it simple in a white desi wear and looked gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 10
Simple look on point
Post her workout session, Janhvi was papped wearing a cotton white mini dress with a pair of earrings. She left her hair open and teamed her chic look with flats.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
