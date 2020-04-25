10 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed how to rock an all white look; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Janhvi Kapoor's all-white looks

Janhvi Kapoor is one popular celebrity of Bollywood. The actress who is just two films old has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. For the uninitiated, Janhvi made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. She was seen opposite Shahid Kapoor's younger sibling Ishaan Khatter in the same. Fans loved Janhvi and Ishaan's chemistry in the movie. Post Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories. The actress was seen in a different avatar and yet again, she stole millions of hearts with her spectacular performance. The diva has got several movies in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. The stunning actress is also in the news due to her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Other than that, she has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Takht. Apart from her upcoming movies, Janhvi has always managed to create buzz with her stylish looks. Anyone who follows her knows Janhvi has a great outlook on fashion. Be it rocking a casual look or turning heads in ethnic wear or slaying in jaw-dropping dresses and more, Janhvi's style is always up to the mark. Right from the gym to the airport and red carpet, Janhvi Kapoor has always impressed with her fashionable looks. The stunning diva is one celebrity who loves to repeat her outfits as well. On Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Janhvi was asked about people calling her out for repeating her clothes. Addressing it, she said, "Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde!" She further added by saying how she can't please everyone. Since her debut, Janhvi has made stunning appearances and pulled off every outfit. Well, if you've noticed, Janhvi Kapoor's love for white is something that knows no bounds. The diva has been spotted wearing some of the most stunning and jaw-dropping white outfits. Be it donning a jacket or rocking a pantsuit or a bodycon dress and more, Janhvi knows how to perfectly carry a white outfit and nail it. Given her obsession for white, here are Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks in white outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani