5 Bollywood celeb-inspired outfits for New Year's Eve

1 / 6

New Year outfits inspired by Bollywood celebs

New Year's Eve is going to be different again this year. But this does not mean that we can't get party-ready for New Year's Eve. If you are planning to have a pyjama party or a glamorous fun night while rocking bright and bold outfits, go for it! This is the perfect time to try out new styles and experiment with trends before taking them out into the world. To get our creative juices flowing, we have rounded up celebrity looks for some New Year Eve's outfit inspiration. As always anything glittery is a winning New Year's Eve choice, here's a look at the best celeb-inspired perfect party outfits.

Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram