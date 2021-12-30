5 Bollywood celeb-inspired outfits for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is going to be different again this year. But this does not mean that we can't get party-ready for New Year's Eve. If you are planning to have a pyjama party or a glamorous fun night while rocking bright and bold outfits, go for it! This is the perfect time to try out new styles and experiment with trends before taking them out into the world. To get our creative juices flowing, we have rounded up celebrity looks for some New Year Eve's outfit inspiration. As always anything glittery is a winning New Year's Eve choice, here's a look at the best celeb-inspired perfect party outfits.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Patralekhaa's pyjama party outfit is perfect for a quirky and fun New Year's house party. The actress looked stunning in a startling outfit by designer Amit Aggarwal. She completed her glamorous look with rhinestones in her hair.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Patralekhaa's Instagram
Donning a sleeveless sequin mini dress, Alia looked like a beauty in black. The dress came with a sultry plunging neckline, a billowing top section and shoulder pads. She pulled together the look with an unkept hairdo and nude make-up.
Photo Credit : Lakshmi Lehr's Instagram
Sara Ali Khan sparkled in a black mini dress featuring a zebra pattern. Her outfit bored crystal-studded glitters in the stripes that fitted her well in all the right places. Her classy neck and noodle strap sleeve added oomph to her overall look.
Janhvi Kapoor aced the silver glimmer game in a sparkly peach-hued mini dress. Her glamorous party-ready look dosed in sequins sported a wrap style bodice and a form-fitted mini skirt. The actress looked absolutely striking and her glam makeup just made it even better.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Looking for something dramatic for New Year's Eve? Take cues from Tara Sutaria's outfit in rose gold colour which has a dramatic train attached to it. The way she styled her strapless outfit with beachy waves and see-through heels is just phenomenal.
Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram