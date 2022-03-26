5 Most adorable sister duos of Bollywood

Hollywood may have its share of coolest sister duos who often make heads turn with their appearances. However, the Hindi film industry is not far behind either. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, these celebrity sisters have the attention of fans who love to know everything about their favourite actors' lives. Here's a look at some of the most adorable sister duos in B-town.
The gorgeous daughters of late Sridevi are following the path of their mother and are reaching extreme heights. The duo always has each other's back.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are extremely close to one another. The two used to live together before lockdown and often go on vacations.
The famous Kapoor sisters have spilled their charisma for more than three decades in the film industry. And with time their beautiful bond has only gotten stronger.
The fashionistas of Bollywood, Rhea and Sonam also give pure sister goals and even work together to grow their fashion label.
While one of the Padukone sisters is ruling the Hindi film industry, the other one is a professional golfer and the two of them are making the country proud.
