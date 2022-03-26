5 Most adorable sister duos of Bollywood

1 / 6

Bollywood's most glamourous sister duos

Hollywood may have its share of coolest sister duos who often make heads turn with their appearances. However, the Hindi film industry is not far behind either. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, these celebrity sisters have the attention of fans who love to know everything about their favourite actors' lives. Here's a look at some of the most adorable sister duos in B-town.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram