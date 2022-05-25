5 Party dresses to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe; PHOTOS

It is always a treat for the fans when Janhvi Kapoor steps out of the house and the paparazzi never miss a chance to click her photos. Currently, the actress is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. She might only be a few films old in Bollywood, but she is constantly a part of the limelight. Her fashion game often grabs all the limelight and today we list down her 5 best party dresses from her wardrobe that we bet you would want to steal.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this sequined bodycon long dress with a plunging neckline. She is literally setting fire.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a silver sequined dress with spaghetti dress. She is oozing so much oomph and we bet you would want to steal this dress from her.
Janhvi Kapoor's this dress is perfect for a date night and would make you shine out in the crowd.
Janhvi looks stunning in a white bodycon dress and this dress can never go wrong.
Look at the big bow right in front of the dress. Isn't it cute? and wouldn't you want to own this dress?
