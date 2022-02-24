5 Photos of Khushi Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor that prove they are the coolest sisters

Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:34 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
    Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor

    Janhvi and Khushi are no less than their mother Sridevi when it comes to beauty. While one is ruling the film industry, the other is completing her studies. However, both of them are already fashion queens of the industry. Khushi and Janhvi are the most popular and fashionable siblings and these pictures are proof. Take a look at all the times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor gave sister goals.

    Khushi's 21st birthday

    Janhvi and Khushi share a very close bond. The two looked amazing on Khushi's 21st birthday bash as they posed for the camera in all smiles. While Janhvi donned a sleeveless pink mini dress, the other complimented her in a long gown.

    Smiling & shining

    The Kapoor sisters were seen painting the town red on Diwali. In the click, Janhvi can be seen wearing a green saree while Khushi dished out Jasmine's vibes in pretty pink attire.

    All about love

    Janhvi and Khushi had a gala time in New York and this picture is proof. Here Janhvi in black and Khushi in red jackets can be seen posing while having dinner.

    Festive vibes

    These sisters raised the festive glow in traditional outfits. While Janhvi raised the style quotient in a yellow saree, little sister Khushi picked a blue ghagra and looked beautiful.

    Travel goals

    The two divas awed all their fans with their dapper style goals when they were out on their dessert trip. Both of them donned sleeveless tops and paired them with denim tops while posing for the camera sitting on the jeep.

