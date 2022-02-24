5 Photos of Khushi Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor that prove they are the coolest sisters

1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi are no less than their mother Sridevi when it comes to beauty. While one is ruling the film industry, the other is completing her studies. However, both of them are already fashion queens of the industry. Khushi and Janhvi are the most popular and fashionable siblings and these pictures are proof. Take a look at all the times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor gave sister goals.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram