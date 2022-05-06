5 PICS that prove Janhvi Kapoor is a Disney princess

1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. Whatever she wears, she looks like an absolute dream. Janhvi is also known for her gorgeous and exquisite fashion sense. She has doll-like features that make her stand out. In fact, let us be honest, she is a real life Disney princess - yes, our very own Bollywood princess! Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi is only a few films old in showbiz, yet she has successfully made her mark in the industry. Since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak, Janhvi has been a constant part of the limelight. He brilliance and talent have already left an impact in the industry. This year, Janhvi is all busy as she has a slew of upcoming projects. She will be seen in Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Apart from that, she also has the Karan Johar-backed film Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she’s shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Well, let us look at some of the ace actress’ stunning pictures that prove she must have been a Disney princess in her previous life.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram