5 PICS that prove Janhvi Kapoor loves voguish bodycon outfits

Janhvi Kapoor in stylish bodycon outfits

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She is the darling daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She stepped in the entertainment industry with Karan Johar's Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and the movie was released in the year 2018. And, since then there is no looking back for her. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Dhadak, and others. Apart from this, she is also a fashionista and her social media game is so strong. She enjoys a massive fan following on 'gram and every now and then, treats her fans with some major trendy looks, which are absolutely goals for any girl. From traditional outfits to western attires, Janhvi has donned it all. But, by looking at her social media, it is safe to say that the actress loves bodycon dresses (a little more) as she often chooses them for gala events or even for photoshoots. So, today, let us look at the five beautiful bodycon dresses that are approved by the stunning Janhvi Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram