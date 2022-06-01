5 Sarees you can steal from Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and watching her is always a delight as she never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. Whenever she makes a public appearance, she makes heads turn with her dazzling avatars. Kapoor marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. Meanwhile, the Ghost Stories actress on Tuesday shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram account, leaving her fans impressed. Today we bring to you a list of her gorgeous saree collection from her wardrobe that you would want to steal.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this red saree. The sequined saree with a red sleeveless blouse and plunging neckline looks fabulous on her.
Janhvi's floral organza saree is a must have in every girl's wardrobe. This saree looks gorgeous and is suitable for any event.
Janhvi's parrot green banarsi saree is perfect for a day wedding. Stand out in the crowd wearing this beautiful saree.
A chiffon saree is a must have in every girl's wardrobe. It accentuates your curves and is perfect for any ocassion. Janhvi looks radiant in this yellow saree and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.
