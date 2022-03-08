5 Times Bollywood divas gave us glam goals in party wear

The party season is here and it is all about glitters and bright and bold colours. This year, experiment with glitter, sequins, and bold silhouettes. To help you slay this year, we took a look at some of the note-worthy party wear outfits donned by our Bollywood celebrities that gave us major party vibes. From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, here's a look at the top five party outfits worn by the Bollywood actresses.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a shimmery pink bodycon dress sporting an off-shoulder design adorned with feathers. She wore soft glam make-up and rounded off her look with dangler earrings and matching heels.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram
In the click, the diva can be seen dazzling in a white bodycon dress paired with high heels. To add more oomph to her look, she kept her makeup soft and styled her hair with curls.
The gorgeous actress made heads turn by donning a stunning red halter dress. The gorgeous ruffled leather dress sported a keyhole plunging neckline and a ruffled skirt bottom that bore a high-low hemline.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
Showing off her love for luxe fabric, Deepika donned a stunning fiery red dress. The crisscross bodycon dress was paired with a matching pair of red pumps. The diva chose to skip out on accessories keeping the highlight of her look.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in a sheer cowl-neck number. Her gorgeous dress was sealed off with crystal powdered strappy silver stilettos and intense-shine fingerings.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram