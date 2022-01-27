5 Times Janhvi Kapoor added oomph to her figure-flattering outfits

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The diva has given several hits and is gearing up for her upcoming movies. She is certainly drooling the film industry with her gorgeous looks and her fans love everything about her. Janhvi looks lovely in every attire and has maintained herself in a perfectly toned figure. Here's a look at all the times she set the internet on fire with her fashion statements.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The diva was styled in a beautiful golden dress featuring a halter neck with a drooping V-shape. It came with a cut outlook around her waist and the ruched effect added to the glam factor of the look.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
More often than not, Janhvi shares adorable pictures from her happening vacations. The actress shared this uber-glam picture of herself in a black swimsuit and took the internet by storm.
The actress stepped out in a sultry blue dress featuring a one-shoulder top and a thigh-high slit with ruffled edges. Janhvi looked like a prom queen in this statement-making satin number which came with a one-sided hemline.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Whether she is hitting the gym, or catching a flight, the actress always manages to steal the limelight with her ethereal sartorial choices. For an event, the star donned a bold strapless gown sporting a thigh-high slit and pleated details. While the outfit came with embellishment and surface embroidery, the ruched detailing and a side trail added drama to her glam look.
This time the diva played with sequins to entice her fans. Janhvi donned a body-hugging sequential dress featuring balloon sleeves and accentuated her glimmer game with minimal accessories.