5 Times Janhvi Kapoor gave chill vibes in casual outfits

When it is about taking the internet by storm, Janhvi Kapoor knows her fashion game pretty well. Every time the diva shares her gorgeous pictures on Instagram, she puts her fans into a frenzy. From her poolside to vacation pictures, her social media is always a treat to watch for her followers. Take a look at all the times Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her casual outfits.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The diva treated her followers with this picture of her which instantly went viral on the web. In the click, Janhvi can be seen posing on the bed dressed in a white outfit.
The actress often treats her fans with glimpses from her daily life. Recently, she shared this amazing picture of her in a glamorous black dress featuring a plunging neckline. The actress ditched the accessories and kept her look classy and simple with a messy bun.
A black dress sporting a thigh-high slit is perfect for every occasion. Janhvi decided to pull off an all-black look with high-rise boots and a black jacket. To make it more interesting, she paired it with a zebra print handbag.
The actress set the internet on fire with this picture from her Dubai vacation. Donning a maroon cropped top and a pair of denim shorts, she looked chic as she posed in between the desert.
This time the actress donned a yellow tube top and paired it with tight colourful trousers. She kept her hair open and accessorised it with flowers.