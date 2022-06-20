5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved she is obsessed with neon colours

1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for neon colours

Janhvi Kapoor- the actress made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak and has been the talk of the town ever since. She went on to create a massive buzz with her acting skills. But apart from her acting chops, Janhvi has also been the talk of the town for her stunning looks and her style statements. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has garnered a massive fan following in her career of four years and she has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities. Besides, Janhvi’s fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. The diva is known for impressing the fashion police every time she steps out. Be it ethnic wear or a gown, gym wear or a lehenga, Janhvi can pull off every look with ease and panache. Interestingly, the Roohi actress has an inclination towards neon colours and often nails the neon look on different occasions. So, today we bring five pics wherein Janvhi proved that she is obsessed with neon colour.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani