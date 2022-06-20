5 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved she is obsessed with neon colours

Janhvi Kapoor- the actress made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak and has been the talk of the town ever since. She went on to create a massive buzz with her acting skills. But apart from her acting chops, Janhvi has also been the talk of the town for her stunning looks and her style statements. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has garnered a massive fan following in her career of four years and she has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities.
Besides, Janhvi’s fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. The diva is known for impressing the fashion police every time she steps out. Be it ethnic wear or a gown, gym wear or a lehenga, Janhvi can pull off every look with ease and panache. Interestingly, the Roohi actress has an inclination towards neon colours and often nails the neon look on different occasions. So, today we bring five pics wherein Janvhi proved that she is obsessed with neon colour.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Janhvi was seen wearing a neon orange coloured crop tank top which she had paired with light orange coloured leggings. She completed the look with a high bun.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
The diva had opted for a neon green coloured tank top as she stepped out in the city. Janhvi completed the look with blue coloured shorts and slippers.
Janhvi was clicked in a neon pink coloured jacket which she had paired with white shorts as she stepped out post her workout session.
The GoodLuck Jerry actress was raising the temperature in her neon green-coloured bikini look with floral prints.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi was clicked wearing a peach-coloured tank top with light neon green-coloured shorts. She completed the gym look with a mask in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
