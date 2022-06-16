5 Times Janhvi Kapoor stunned in crop tops

Janhvi Kapoor often raises temperatures with her pictures on social media. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi is only a few films old in Bollywood. However, since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, she has always been in the limelight. Apart from showcasing her potential on celluloid, and impressing fans with her acts, the Gunjan Saxena actress also keeps them entertained and updated on social media. She never fails to stun everyone with her fashion game. She slays in whatever style she dons. Today we bring to you a list of her pictures wherein she slays in a crop top.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi chose this simple white crop top for her gym wear. She was clicked heading out of her gym in this crop top.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in this sleeveless white crop top as she poses amidst the beautiful scenery.
Be it summer or winter, you can always slay in a crop top. Janhvi wore this woolen multi-coloured crop top as she poses in front of a lake looking stunning.
Janhvi poses under the setting sun wearing a sheer white crop top. Indeed she is a sight to behold in this picture.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app