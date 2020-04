1 / 7

6 Times Kapoor sisters gave us goals in their twinning outfits

Janhvi Kapoor made headlines with her fashion choices a long way before her Dhadak debut in 2018. The actress who was a celebrity kid was a frequent guest at the town's biggest Bollywood parties and get-togethers. In addition to her trendy casuals which included luxury brands and designer labels, her desi looks have been a hit on social media among her followers. Now 2 years later, following the lead is younger sister Khushi who is currently pursing her studies abroad and looks no less than a model never fails to impress us with her trendy fashion statements. Khushi's airport looks redefining the take of clothing's chic style is always a treat. Recently the actress made headlines with her return to the country and her time in quarantine with sister actress Janhvi Kapoor. A sweet video of the two Kapoor sisters resurfaced on social media where Janhvi says in the video, where Janhvi says in the video, "This is how my sister makes sure that I don't go anywhere when I am spending time with her." We then see Khushi biting down on Janhvi's hand, making sure she does not go anywhere indeed. Recently, a Tiktok video of both sisters became viral on social media. In the video, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi are seen answering some personal questions to each other. There are some questions in the video, which ask, who will be the first baby? Who will get married first? Which style is better? Who’s stingy? And who spends the most money?. These two sisters surely never fail to make headlines together. Today we have these stunning twinning outfits of the Kapoor sisters, Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani