Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, 7 most powerful sibling duos in Bollywood

Amid brawling over the tiniest of issues (such as the TV remote) and standing by each other's side in tough times, all brothers and sisters grow up. Honestly, there's something undeniably endearing about all sibling relationships. And our favorite tinsel town, Bollywood has no dearth of such bonds. From Farhan-Zoya to Arjun-Janhvi, here's taking a look at eight amazingly talented and powerful sibling pairs in Bollywood.
While Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut back in 2012, his half-sister Janhvi is more of a newcomer, having done her first film (Dhadak), in 2018. Arjun has acted in films such as Aurangzeb, 2 States, and Half Girlfriend. he will soon star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Vishal Bharadwaj's Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. This particular sibling pair believes in keeping it casual and letting their work talk for them. Kudos to the hard-working spirit of the Kapoors!
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram
Like his elder brother, even Ishan Khatter got noticed by all the biggies from his first on-screen outing itself. 'Dhadak' made him a household name and the young actor got a lot of appreciation for his dance as well, just like his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor. These brothers have their own unique standing in the industry and are known to have a very close bond. We wish them all the luck!
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
While Anushka Sharma has her own established production house, her brother, Karnesh Ssharma also recently announced that he was launching Clean OTT, a streaming platform pegged at providing female-oriented content. Well, looks like this sibling duo has a natural knack for business and we wish all the love and luck to both their ventures. More power to this duo!
Photo Credit : Karnesh Ssharma/ Instagram
This is one of the strongest and underrated duos in B-town. Huma and Saqib have done some amazing movies together and individually as well, and they keep improvising their movie quality quotients. Their collective spirit is the reason why regardless of the heavy foreign trips, the movies still cast a spell on the audience.
Photo Credit : Saquib Salem/Instagram
Born to the outstanding lyricist and writer father, Javed Akhtar, and an equally famous mother Shabana Azmi, an actor and a politician, talent is synonymous with their names. Farhan Akhtar started off as an art film director and today, has earned a name as a talented actor and a terrific singer too. Zoya Akhtar, following in his brother’s footsteps, also ventured into the arena of direction. With huge box office hits and Filmfare gatherers like Gully Boy, she has set a firm foot in the industry and is here to do.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar/Instagram
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are known as the classiest and most fashionable brother-sister duo for a reason. They never miss the mark when it comes to style and fashion, which is exactly what makes them stand out in the industry. Both talented actors have been parts of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films in their short but significant span of careers now and they have big plans for their future as well. We wish them all the best!
Photo Credit : Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/ Instagram
Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon made her acting debut and became a star overnight. Unlike her sister, however, Nupur didn’t choose a Bollywood film but a music video to introduce the audience to her skills. Nupur featured in B Praak’s new music video, Filhall, along with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, and there was no stopping her since then. Kriti on the other hand, also delivered the smash hit, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay as well and has a strong line-up for the rest of the year. Well, all we can say is that the Sanon sisters are here to conquer!
Photo Credit : kriti Sanon/Instagram
