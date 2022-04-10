Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, 7 most powerful sibling duos in Bollywood

1 / 7

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Amid brawling over the tiniest of issues (such as the TV remote) and standing by each other's side in tough times, all brothers and sisters grow up. Honestly, there's something undeniably endearing about all sibling relationships. And our favorite tinsel town, Bollywood has no dearth of such bonds. From Farhan-Zoya to Arjun-Janhvi, here's taking a look at eight amazingly talented and powerful sibling pairs in Bollywood. While Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut back in 2012, his half-sister Janhvi is more of a newcomer, having done her first film (Dhadak), in 2018. Arjun has acted in films such as Aurangzeb, 2 States, and Half Girlfriend. he will soon star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Vishal Bharadwaj's Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. This particular sibling pair believes in keeping it casual and letting their work talk for them. Kudos to the hard-working spirit of the Kapoors!

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram