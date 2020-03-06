Home
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Takht actress is the BEST big sister to Khushi and here's PROOF

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Janhvi is one protective sister and on the occasion of her birthday, we bring you her photos with Khushi that proves she's the best big sister to her.
5864 reads Mumbai Updated: March 6, 2020 09:15 am
  • 1 / 8
    Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special

    Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The actress marked her debut in Bollywood opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. She was later seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories. Though she's just two films old, Janhvi enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming projects which include Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dostana's sequel opposite Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Karan Johar's Takht. The beautiful actress is only climbing the ladder of success and there's no stopping her! On the personal side, Janhvi shares an amazing bond with baby sister Khushi and step-siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Speaking of her bond with Khushi, there's no denying that she is the best big sister to Khushi. The Takht actress keeps sharing a lot of pictures with Khushi winning hearts all the time. Janhvi is one protective sister and on the occasion of her birthday, we bring you her photos with Khushi that proves she's the best big sister to her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This childhood pic of Janhvi kissing baby sister is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Never letting her go

    Never letting her go

    This is one of the best snaps of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Always there by her side

    Always there by her side

    Every big sister will relate to this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Travel buddies

    Travel buddies

    Janhvi and Khushi are each other's travel buddies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Pretty smile

    Pretty smile

    They both have got each other's back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Wedding scenes

    Wedding scenes

    Attending weddings are always fun when you have your sister who also happens to be your BFF.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Eye makeup on point

    Eye makeup on point

    When Janhvi decided to turn into Khushi's makeup artist! We absolutely love the result.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

