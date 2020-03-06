Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Takht actress is the BEST big sister to Khushi and here's PROOF

1 / 8

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The actress marked her debut in Bollywood opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. She was later seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories. Though she's just two films old, Janhvi enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming projects which include Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dostana's sequel opposite Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Karan Johar's Takht. The beautiful actress is only climbing the ladder of success and there's no stopping her! On the personal side, Janhvi shares an amazing bond with baby sister Khushi and step-siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Speaking of her bond with Khushi, there's no denying that she is the best big sister to Khushi. The Takht actress keeps sharing a lot of pictures with Khushi winning hearts all the time. Janhvi is one protective sister and on the occasion of her birthday, we bring you her photos with Khushi that proves she's the best big sister to her.

Photo Credit : Instagram